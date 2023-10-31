On Tuesday, West Virginia attorney general Patrick Morrisey wrote a letter to the NCAA, in defense of WVU's mens basketball guard RaeQuan Battle. Morrisey demanded a reinstatement by the NCAA for Battle before West Virginia's regular season-opener on Nov. 6.

With WVU's opener against Missouri State on the horizon, Morrisey sent a letter to NCAA president Charlie Baker, demanding that the former Montana State guard be eligible before the contest.

"The NCAA's decision to reject RaeQuan's request for a waiver of the NCAA's 'year-in-residence' was wrong," Morrisey wrote. "I urge you to reverse your decision and grant RaeQuan's request for a waiver. The NCAA should also take immediate steps to implement a more appropriate system for regulating student-athlete transfers."

The news of Battle's declined waiver became public on Oct. 23 from WVU Athletics and since then two West Virginia political figures have supported his reinstatement, including state governor Jim Justice and now Morrisey.

Morrisey states that Battle was simply rejected only because of his choice to transfer from one school to another and that now he is being punished by sitting out one year.

"The NCAA recently rejected RaeQuan Battle's request to play basketball for West Virginia University during the coming season," Morrisey wrote. "Instead, the NCAA has insisted that RaeQuan must sit out one whole season at WVU merely because he had already transferred from one Division I school to another back in 2021."

Battle announced his intent to transfer to WVU in April, coming off a 17-point per game average a year ago for the Bobcats. Battle remained at West Virginia despite offseason turmoil, but now his chances of playing for the Mountaineers in the 2023-24 campaign were ended.

Morrisey is calling for the organization to reconsider its transfer rules and understands how important college basketball and athletics are to athletes like RaeQuan.

"The NCAA needs to take another look at its transfer rules and implement provisions that do not present questionable and facially anti-competitive restraints of trade," Morrisey wrote.

"The NCAA's decision to deny RaeQuan the opportunity to engage in fair competition this year also comes as another bump in the tumultuous collegiate career for RaeQuan," Morrisey wrote. "Given how many obstacles RaeQuan has already faced during his time in college, one would expect the NCAA to show some of the 'flexibility' that it has touted before. Yet at least to this point, it hasn't."

Battle is the third West Virginia player for the upcoming season to be denied a transfer waiver by the NCAA, including former forward Jose Perez and former guard Omar Silverio.

Click the link below to read the full letter and see everything that Morrisey had to say to the NCAA regarding RaeQuan Battle and his denied waiver.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's letter to the NCAA.