Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter for Mulbah and he finished with 4 total tackles this past season primarily playing on special teams and as a reserve lineman.

Mulbah, 6-foot-3, 307-pounds, took an unofficial visit to West Virginia Jan. 8 prior to the start of the dead period and received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers at the trail end of that trip.

West Virginia has landed yet another piece out of the transfer portal with a commitment from Penn State defensive line transfer Fatorma Mulbah.

The Mountaineers are targeting Mulbah as a defensive tackle were attracted to his combination of size and athleticism at the position. A number of other schools also extended offers, but Mulbah elected to keep his recruitment to himself throughout his time in the transfer portal.

A native of Liberia, Mulbah arrived in the United States in 2015 and attended high school at Susquehanna Township in Harrisonburg. He spent three seasons at Penn State and was able to graduate which means that he would have at least two seasons remaining in his career.

Mulbah appeared in 18 games during his time with Penn State.

West Virginia is searching for help up front and Mulbah certainly should provide that given his overall size and while he lacks in experience there is upside in this addition.

Mulbah becomes the second defensive line commitment for West Virginia from the transfer portal joining Tennessee State defensive end Davoan Hawkins.

WVSports.com will have more with Mulbah in the near future.