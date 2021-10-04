 WVSports - PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 23-20 loss to Texas Tech
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 02:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 23-20 loss to Texas Tech

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their 23-20 loss to Texas Tech.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

**GRADES AS OF 7 p.m. on SUNDAY**

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Jarret Doege

QB

87.4

Mike O'Laughlin

TE

87.1

Isaiah Esdale

WR

86.3

Winston Wright

WR

79.2

Brandon Yates

LT

73.5

Parker Moorer

RT

73.1

Jordan White

RG

70.3

Zach Frazier

C

68.4

Sam James

WR

67.2

James Gmiter

LG

66.6

TJ Banks

TE

63.6

Leddie Brown

HB

61.8

Wyatt Milum

RT

61.1

Justin Johnson Jr.*

HB

60.0

Reese Smith*

WR

59.7

Garrett Greene

QB

59.0

Sean Ryan

WR

57.5

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

54.3

Doug Nester

RG

53.0
*=Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's offense vs. Texas Tech's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

81.4

Receivers/Pass Routes

70.7

Texas Tech

Coverage

54.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

68.2

Texas Tech

Run Defense

52.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

88.0

Run Blocking

86.3

Texas Tech

Pass Rush

62.9

Run Defense

52.4

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Sean Mahone

FS

75.5

Dante Stills

DE

70.1

Daryl Porter Jr.

CB

67.7

Jared Bartlett

Bandit

67.4

Taijh Alston

DE

63.7

Akheem Mesidor

DL

62.0

Jalen Thornton*

DT

60.3

Exree Loe

LB

59.9

Lance Dixon

LB

59.2

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

57.5

Ja'Corey Hammett*

LB

57.2

Jackie Matthews

CB

57.1

Scottie Young

S

56.7

Josh Chandler-Semedo

LB

54.5

Alonzo Addae

FS

54.0

Jordan Jefferson

DT

52.8

Sean Martin*

DE

49.0

VanDarius Cowan

Bandit

38.5
*= Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's defense vs. Texas Tech's offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas Tech

Passing Offense

72.3

Receivers/Pass Routes

63.5

West Virginia

Coverage

61.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas Tech

Rushing Offense

62.4

West Virginia

Run Defense

56.4
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

Texas Tech

Pass Blocking

74.7

Run Blocking

62.4

West Virginia

Pass Rush

65.2

Run Defense

56.4

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}