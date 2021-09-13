 WVSports - PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 66-0 win over LIU
football

PFF: Grades from West Virginia's 66-0 win over LIU

Jared Serre • WVSports
Staff Writer
@JaredSerre

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their 66-0 win over LIU.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

OFFENSE:

Offense
Player Position Grade

Garrett Greene

QB

86.1

Will Crowder*

QB

73.3

Isaiah Esdale

WR

72.7

Kaden Prather

WR

72.5

Sean Ryan

WR

70.6

Justin Johnson Jr.

HB

70.4

Winston Wright Jr.

WR

68.6

Sam Brown

WR

67.9

Doug Nester

RG

66.6

Jarret Doege

QB

66.5

Wyatt Milum

RT

65.7

Sam James

WR

65.4

Ja'Quay Hubbard

LT

64.3

Tyler Connolly

OG

64.3

Leddie Brown

RB

64.2

Jordan White

OG

63.7

Markquan Rucker*

RB

63.3

Charles Finley

TE

62.7

A'Varius Sparrow*

RB

62.1

Graeson Malashevich*

WR

62.1

Zach Frazier

C

61.6

TJ Banks

TE

60.8

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

60.6

CJ Cole*

WR

60.3

Nick Maher*

WR

60.0

Victor Wikstrom*

TE

59.7

Tomas Rimac*

OG

59.7

Preston Fox*

WR

59.5

James Gmiter

LG

59.2

Donavan Beaver*

OG

59.0

Treylan Davis*

TE

58.8

Nick Malone

OG

57.7

Shawn See*

OT

57.6

Tony Mathis Jr.

RB

57.6

Noah Drummond*

OG

56.2

Parker Moorer

RT

56.0

Reese Smith

WR

54.8

John Hughes

RG

53.0

Chris Mayo*

OG

51.4

Brandon Yates

LT

40.6
*=Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's offense vs. LIU's defense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

84.3

Receivers/Pass Routes

72.0

LIU

Coverage

55.0
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

76.2

LIU

Run Defense

74.3
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

84.7

Run Blocking

57.2

LIU

Pass Rush

53.4

Run Defense

74.3

DEFENSE:

Defense
Player Position Grade

Darel Middleton*

DL

87.9

Brayden Dudley*

DL

80.6

Caden Biser*

LB

80.1

Andrew Wilson-Lamp

CB

80.1

Jordan Jefferson

DL

78.6

Charles Woods

CB

76.9

Jackie Matthews

CB

75.9

Sean Martin

DL

75.7

Aubrey Burks*

S

70.9

Nicktroy Fortune

CB

69.3

Akheem Mesidor

DL

69.1

Alonzo Addae

S

68.7

Taijh Alston

DL

67.9

Lance Dixon

LB

67.2

Lanell Carr

DL

67.1

Eddie Watkins Jr.*

Bandit

66.9

Taurus Simmons*

DL

65.2

Cam Rice*

DL

65.0

Edward Vesterinen*

DL

64.2

Daryl Porter Jr.

CB

64.2

Hammond Russell IV

DL

63.4

Davis Mallinger

S

62.5

Malachi Ruffin

CB

62.5

Kerry Martin Jr.

S

62.4

Avery Wilcox

S

61.8

Derek Ambrosino*

S

61.2

Scottie Young

S

60.2

Jalen Thornton

DL

59.9

Exree Loe

LB

59.7

Dante Stills

DL

58.6

VanDarius Cowan

Bandit

58.2

Josh Chandler-Semedo

LB

56.7

Saint McLeod

S

55.4

Caleb Coleman*

S

52.4

Jared Bartlett

Bandit

50.7

Devell Washington*

LB

44.5

Sean Mahone

S

43.4
*= Played 10 snaps or less

West Virginia's defense vs. LIUs offense

Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

LIU

Passing Offense

48.3

Receivers/Pass Routes

59.8

West Virginia

Coverage

77.7
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

LIU

Rushing Offense

55.0

West Virginia

Run Defense

90.5
Pro Football Focus Grades
Team Position Group Grade

LIU

Pass Blocking

48.3

Run Blocking

55.0

West Virginia

Pass Rush

66.4

Run Defense

90.5

----------

