Published Dec 12, 2024
PFF: Grades from West Virginia's Regular Season
Wesley Shoemaker
Staff Writer

WVSports.com and the Rivals network has teamed up with PFF, the go-to site for player grades and advanced analytics in both college football and the NFL. We will incorporate PFF data into stories regularly going forward, and one thing you can look forward to each week is a grade for all of West Virginia's players from the previous game by their scale.

A detailed explanation of the PFF's grading system can be found at the end of the article.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor

OFFENSE:

OFFENSE
*=Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

Wyatt Milum

T

89.9

Garrett Greene

QB

81.4

Nick Malone

T

78.6

Jack Sammarco

TE

76.0

Tomas Rimac

G

74.9

Xavier Bausley

T

73.4

Hudson Clement

WR

72.3

CJ Donaldson

HB

71.5

Jahiem White

HB

71.4

Johnny Williams

T

70.5

Traylon Ray

WR

68.7

Brandon Yates

C

68.5

Justin Robinson

WR

67.0

Kole Taylor

TE

65.1

Ja'Quay Hubbard

G

62.4

Jaylen Anderson

HB

62.2

Nicco Marchiol

QB

61.4

Sullivan Weidman

G

61.4

Trae'von Dunbar*

HB

60.0

Nick Krahe*

G

60.0

Treylan Davis

TE

59.8

Dom Collins*

WR

59.0

Jaden Bray

WR

59.0

Colin McBee*

TE

58.9

Will Dixon*

TE

58.0

Rodney Gallagher

WR

57.4

Ric'Darious Farmer

WR

55.6

Landen Livingston

C

55.3

Preston Fox

WR

55.3

Jarel Williams

WR

53.9

Diore Hubbard*

HB

53.7

West Virginia's offense vs. opposing defenses

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Passing Offense

73.8

Receiver/Pass Routes

67.2

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Offense

81.6

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Blocking

79.2

Run Blocking

76.4

DEFENSE:

DEFENSE
*Played 10 snaps or fewer.
PlayerPositionGrade

TJ Jackson

ED

80.3

Fatorma Mulbah

DL

76.0

Dontez Fagan

CB

75.4

Tyrin Bradley

ED

74.6

Edward Vesterinen

DL

72.3

Rodney Gallagher

CB

68.7

Reid Carrico

LB

68.6

Ty French

ED

68.1

Anthony Wilson

S

66.7

Josiah Trotter

LB

66.4

Taurus Simmons

ED

65.9

Jaheem Joseph

S

64.5

Aubrey Burks

S

64.0

Kekeoura Tarnue

S

63.2

Hammond Russell

DL

62.2

Makai Byerson*

ED

62.0

Sean Martin

ED

61.3

Derek Berlitz

ED

59.8

Zae Jennings

S

59.5

Ayden Garnes

CB

56.4

Asani. Redwood

ED

55.3

Garnett Hollis

CB

53.9

TJ Crandall

CB

53.9

Trey Lathan

LB

52.2

Elijah Kinsler

DL

50.1

Jacolby Spells

CB

49.6

Nate Gabriel

DL

49.0

Ben Cutter

LB

46.5

Israel Boyce

S

46.4

Caden Biser

LB

45.1

Aden Tagaloa-Nelson

S

45.0

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Coverage

51.4

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Rushing Defense

86.1

TeamPosition GroupGrade

West Virginia

Pass Rush

63.6

Tackling

84.6

In this article, we use the PFF grades to show you how the Mountaineers performed during their matchup against the latest opponent.

On every play, a PFF analyst will grade each player on a scale of -2 to +2 according to what he did on the play.

At one end of the scale you have a catastrophic game-ending interception or pick-six from a quarterback, and at the other a perfect deep bomb into a tight window in a critical game situation, with the middle of that scale being 0-graded, or ‘expected’ plays that are neither positive nor negative.

Each game is also graded by a second PFF analyst independent of the first, and those grades are compared by a third, Senior Analyst, who rules on any differences between the two. These grades are verified by the Pro Coach Network, a group of former and current NFL coaches with over 700 combined years of NFL coaching experience, to get them as accurate as they can be.

From there, the grades are normalized to better account for game situation; this ranges from where a player lined up to the dropback depth of the quarterback or the length of time he had the ball in his hand and everything in between. They are finally converted to a 0-100 scale and appear in our Player Grades Tool.

Season-level grades aren’t simply an average of every game-grade a player compiles over a season, but rather factor in the duration at which a player performed at that level. Achieving a grade of 90.0 in a game once is impressive, doing it (12) times in a row is more impressive.

It is entirely possible that a player will have a season grade higher than any individual single-game grade he achieved, because playing well for an extended period of time is harder to do than for a short period, Similarly, playing badly for a long time is a greater problem than playing badly once, so the grade can also be compounded negatively.

Each week, grades are subject to change while we run through our extensive review process including All-22 tape runs and coaching audit, so you may notice discrepancies among grades published in earlier articles compared with those in the Player Grades tool until grade lock each week.

----------

