PFF Review | Looking at West Virginia's defensive line

Darius and Dante Stills are two key returners on the defensive line for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Darius and Dante Stills are two key returners on the defensive line for the West Virginia Mountaineers football team.
Patrick Kotnik
Staff Writer
West Virginia lost some key starters and contributors on the defensive line in Reese Donahue, Reuben Jones and among others.

But the Mountaineers bring back a solid group of returners headlined by the Stills brothers (Darius, a senior, and Dante, a junior). Other returners on the defensive front include redshirt senior Jeffery Pooler, redshirt junior Taijh Alston and sophomore Jordan Jefferson.

WVSports.com uses statistics and analysis from Pro Football Focus to break down how this group performed last season.

The players included in these tables are the ones who saw the field last year for the Mountaineers and will be returning for the 2020 season.

