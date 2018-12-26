WVSports.com is using the help of Pro Football Focus to get a snap shot of some of the advanced statistics and what to expect when West Virginia plays Syracuse in the Camping World Bowl.



While the game won’t kick off until Dec. 28, we’re getting you ready with an advanced scouting report on how the Orange have fared on both sides of the ball through their first 12 games.

--Senior quarterback Eric Dungey has been blitzed a total of 140 times this season completing only 58-115 passes (50.4-percent) for 855 yards with 8 touchdowns and five interceptions. He has scrambled on 15 attempts in those situations. Dungey also has struggled with pressure completing only 31.7 percent of his passes in those 122 situations (26-82) accounting for three touchdowns and four picks.