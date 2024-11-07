Previewing WVU football's trip to Cinci while hoops gets the season started

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss the storylines surrounding West Virginia football and then preview their game against Cincinnati.

They talk about injuries, including backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol set to make his second start in as many games. They also talk about the change at defensive coordinator and the impact that might have as well as a schedule change for the Mountaineers in future years.

They then get into men's basketball, who opened their season this week with a win over Robert Morris.

Finally, they have an interview with J.T. Smith to learn all about the Bearcats.