Several young WVU players catch attention during bye week

Several young WVU players catch attention during bye week

The bye week gave West Virginia the chance to get a glimpse into the future by working with some of the younger players.

 • Keenan Cummings
2026 LB Noah LaVallee talks West Virginia offer

2026 LB Noah LaVallee talks West Virginia offer

Marietta (Ga.) Walton 2026 linebacker Noah LaVallee had been in contact with West Virginia since the spring.

 • Keenan Cummings
Brown and Scott looking for continued improvement from Marchiol

Brown and Scott looking for continued improvement from Marchiol

Brown and Scott looking for continued improvement from Marchiol

 • Wesley Shoemaker
Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati

Behind Enemy Lines: Cincinnati

WVSports.com goes behind enemy lines to get insight into what to expect out of Cincinnati.

 • Keenan Cummings
West Virginia, Koonz hopes to find consistency on defense

West Virginia, Koonz hopes to find consistency on defense

New defensive coordinator Jeff Koonz understands the assignment.

 • Keenan Cummings

Published Nov 7, 2024
Previewing WVU football's trip to Cinci while hoops gets the season started
circle avatar
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss the storylines surrounding West Virginia football and then preview their game against Cincinnati.

They talk about injuries, including backup quarterback Nicco Marchiol set to make his second start in as many games. They also talk about the change at defensive coordinator and the impact that might have as well as a schedule change for the Mountaineers in future years.

They then get into men's basketball, who opened their season this week with a win over Robert Morris.

Finally, they have an interview with J.T. Smith to learn all about the Bearcats.

