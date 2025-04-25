Princeton OL Reed granted release from West Virginia

Princeton offensive tackle Will Reed has been granted his release from West Virginia.
Reed, 6-foot-6, 305-pounds, initially committed to the Mountaineers Jan. 21 but elected to go in a different direction and will now be enrolling elsewhere.
Reed confirmed the news to WVSports.com. It was first reported by Brandon Huffman.
"This was a difficult decision for me,” he said.
He had started 19 games for the Tigers over the past two seasons and appeared in a total of 25 bringing some valuable experience with him.
Reed has played a total of 1,010 snaps at the college level including 604 this past season where he graded out at 66.1 according to Pro Football Focus.
The offensive tackle took official visits to Virginia, Arizona and Georgia Tech. Ultimately his decision came down to West Virginia and Georgia Tech prior to picking the Mountaineers.
Reed has one season of eligibility remaining and leaves the Mountaineers with seven transfer additions this off-season although the coaching staff is still actively targeting others.
