News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-16 03:04:00 -0600') }} football Edit

QB commitment Greene ready for West Virginia football career

Greene is set to enroll at West Virginia in January.
Greene is set to enroll at West Virginia in January. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Tallahassee (Fla.) Chiles quarterback Garrett Greene will enroll at West Virginia next month, but the signal caller got his final taste of Morgantown as a recruit on an official visit over the weekend.

Greene, 6-foot-0, 175-pounds, had been to Morgantown plenty of times but this weekend might have been his most impressive yet as he was able to spend quality time with players and recruits.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}