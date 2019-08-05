News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-05 03:02:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Quarles picks up offer from West Virginia after camp stop

Bkumenop95hdxzbvgzkt
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Tampa (Fla.) Calvary Christian cornerback Shelton Quarles, Jr. hadn’t heard from West Virginia following a performance at the Mountaineers camp in late July and then he received a surprise.

It was quite a big one at that.

That’s because the surprise was the Mountaineers informing him that he had received an official scholarship offer from the football program.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}