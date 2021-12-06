Questions remain given unique scenario with bowl game set
Neal Brown is entering perhaps uncharted territory in his coaching career.
That’s because the senior offensive analyst on his West Virginia coaching staff in Kirk Ciarrocca is the prime target to become the offensive coordinator for Minnesota.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news