With numerous non-conference opponents scheduled for the future, West Virginia has a wide variety when it comes to its early season matchups for the next few seasons.

WVSports.com takes a look at these non-conference matchups and ranks them. Today we wrap up our list and reveal No.'s 6-1.

6. Tennessee (2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina)

As mentioned in the first half of this list, SEC East Division teams like Tennessee are looking to rebuild and improve after a disappointed season. This upcoming season will be the first for new head coach Jeremy Pruitt and rather than take a rebuild approach to the program, Pruitt is reportedly approaching his first season with the Volunteers with a “win now” mentality.

This is a critical game for both teams not only because it’s the first game of the year and it’s imperative to set the tone for the season, but also because there is some extra added pressure on both programs due to expectations.

Expectations are high for West Virginia due to the offensive power the team returns with quarterback Will Grier and Biletnikoff Award finalist, David Sills, as well as numerous starters returning on both sides of the ball.

The pressure on Tennessee is more centered around getting the program going in the right path to become an SEC power again. A win for either team is an important one in making a statement to the college football world.

5. NC State (2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina @3:30 p.m. ET, 2019 in Morgantown)

West Virginia rounds out conference play with matchups against the Wolfpack this upcoming season and in 2019.

This contest serves as another early test for the Mountaineers and it’s worth pointing out that these two games may also have different tones leading up. This year’s contest has the looks of it being an offensive shootout between Grier and NC State quarterback, Ryan Finely, who’s entering his sixth season in college football.

Each offense possesses receiving weapons as well, which will be challenges to both defenses that face numerous questions heading into fall camp. The Mountaineers have question marks at cornerback while NC State is forced to replace its defensive line, four of which were selected in this year’s draft (Bradley Chubb, B.J. Hill, Justin Jones and Kentavius Street).

However, the 2019 contest will feature offenses that will be adjusting to new quarterbacks and potential different looks on offense. No matter how you look at it, this game serves as a tough road challenge for either team that will set the tone for conference play.

4. Virginia Tech (2021 in Morgantown, 2022 in Blacksburg, Virginia)

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy will return in three seasons and if last season’s contest showed anything, it's that each of these games will be a must-watch. Last season’s back-and-forth battle marked the first time these two rivals had squared off since 2005 and added another memorable chapter in this rivalry.

One of the reasons this matchup is high on this list is simply because it’s a classic rivalry game for West Virginia.

The two programs as well as these matchups could have a different vibe and buildup, but based off last year’s thriller that ended in a narrow loss for West Virginia, this is a rivalry game that needs to occur more often.

3. Penn State (2023-2024)

West Virginia and Penn State met annually from 1947 until 1992, but haven’t played since due to Penn State beginning Big 10 Conference play in 1993. The Nittany Lions have risen back to prominence under head coach James Franklin, emerging as one of the toughest teams in both the Big 10 and nationally.

Penn State has dominated the all-time series against West Virginia with a 48-9-2 record which includes a 25-game win streak from 1959 to 1983.

This series renewal is still a few years away, but is an intriguing one, given the history and background of each of these teams as well as it being the first time these two teams will play each other since the Don Nehlen and Joe Paterno eras. This series will also give West Virginia a chance to showcase itself against one of the college football’s most winningest programs.

2. Pitt (2022-2025)

The long awaited return of the Backyard Brawl is four years away and fans on both sides are counting down the days until this highly anticipated matchup. This rivalry is without a doubt the fiercest and most competitive one for both programs with the Big East days behind both of these programs.

Pitt extended head coach Pat Narduzzi following this past season with the program achieving a 21-17 record and 0-2 mark in bowl games so far under his regime, but the Panthers have been able to carve out three wins over top five teams in Penn State, Clemson and Miami.

There’s certainly no telling the result of these games, but one thing that can be guaranteed is an tense and all-out effort between these two rivals.

1. Florida State (2020 in Atlanta for Chick-Fil-A kickoff)

It’s not every year get to open up the season with a potential preseason College Football Playoff contender.

However, this game could’ve had more build up had Jimbo Fisher not left for Texas A&M, but by the time this game comes around, the Seminoles will have had two years under head coach Willie Taggart, who previously served as the head coach at Oregon for one season before taking the head job with Florida State in December.

This game could have a similar buildup as the matchup against Alabama at the Chick-Fil-A kickoff in 2014 and serves as a golden opportunity for the Mountaineers to start the season off with a bang and turn heads around the college football world.

WVU's future non-conference opponents:

2018:

09/01 - Tennessee (Charlotte, North Carolina)

09/08 - Youngstown State

09/15 - @NC State

2019:

08/31 - James Madison

09/07 - @Missouri

09/14 - NC State

2020:

09/05 - Florida State (Chick-Fil-A kickoff in Atlanta)

09/12 - Eastern Kentucky

09/19 - Maryland

2021:

09/04 - @Maryland

09/11 - Indiana State

09/18 - Virginia Tech

2022:

09/03 - @Pitt

09/24 - @ Virginia Tech

2023:

09/02 - @Penn State

09/16 - Pitt

2024:

08/31 - Penn State

09/14 - @Pitt

2025:

09/13 - Pitt

2026:

09/19 - @East Carolina