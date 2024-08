With the emergence of the new College Football 25 video game, there has been talk about how the newcomers in the game are viewed.

WVU has a bulk of their freshmen class in the video game, with players being eligible to opt-in to being in the game.

There are two freshmen on WVU's roster who eclipse at least a 70 overall rating, and there are 16 total players from WVU's freshman class listed in the game.