Rapid recap: West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries

West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries addressed the media following the 72-65 win over UCF. WVSports.com provides a summary of what was said.

--DeVries felt that West Virginia played terrific in the first half and were able to get in transition. They didn't get back in transition in the second half and let them get to the rim. That's hard to stay composed when you have a big lead but good teams find a way to come out on top and they certainly did that.

--The last thing you want to do is tense up with a big lead and you have to stay in attack mode. They were stagnant on offense but they found a way to make some plays.

--Javon Small is having a special season and it's something that DeVries hasn't seen often over the course of his coaching career.

--Jonathan Powell hit some big shots in this game and when they have another scorer it opens up the offense dramatically. He puts the work in and is confident.

--The Mountaineers had 16 offensive rebounds and they had two huge offensive rebounds off missed free throws. They are undefeated when they outrebound teams so they might need to do that more.

--Sencire Harris needed to cool off but it's an emotional game. They didn't want to create more panic so they let him calm down but it's hopefully something they learn from in that situation. He respects Harris' competitiveness every night.

--DeVries had a chance to tell all the seniors personally what they meant to him about committing to come and play for him.

--DeVries feels they are playing pretty good offense right now and it's back-to-back games they've shot the ball well. They need to be better for a full 40-minutes on defense and eliminate transition opportunities for opposing teams.

--There's no sense of doubt and it's a relief to not have to worry about the tournament. It's exciting for them to know they'll see their name up there on selection Sunday and they left no doubt with what they did tonight. Making the tournament isn't the end game, they want to try to finish the job.

--DeVries said he didn't know what his team was capable of because it's impossible to know until you see them working together. There's too many variables. He loves that this group has continued to fight and stay together.

--Powell has hit a few big shots in critical moments and he is comfortable doing that. He knows he has the green light and you need to have that type of confidence.

--You saw some of it in the Bahamas where West Virginia won some big games against good teams. You have to reset after losing Tucker DeVries. It comes down to young guys believing in each other and every game they feel they can win.

--The first round bye is huge for them and with the rotations being shorter getting that extra day is huge. Getting one extra day where they can regroup and get their legs under them are huge. They will use that extra day for rest.

--The post game locker room was good but not as good as it could have been with how they let the lead slip away. They are excited and ready for Big 12 play and post season play so this is the best time of the year and they'll be ready to go.