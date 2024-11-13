Rapid Recap: WVU Head Coach Darian DeVries Press Conference 11/13/24

--West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries said that anytime you're going into your first road game and it's a rivalry game against a good opponent like Pitt you're going to get really tested. You can't prepare for it until you're in that environment and you have to see how you'll respond.

--DeVries believes his team has been preparing hard and now you'll see how you respond in different environments. The team is excited to play and it's a fun game when there are rivalries like this.

--It doesn't take much for the team to figure out this is an important game for both fan bases and these types of games make college sports what they are with contests both fan bases enjoy. It's a big game for both of the fan bases.

--DeVries said it's certainly a big test and it's a road game. They're going to figure a lot of things out in those 40 minutes Friday and determine what they're ready for and prepared for. The team is ready to play and is excited for the challenge.

--DeVries said Drake and Northern Iowa were rivals when he was there and they got that type of game in league play. Those type of games are fun for everybody to be a part of and there is a lot that goes into that from an emotion standpoint from both sides.

--DeVries thinks the Pitt series is a great game. They are only an hour a part and it's a big test for both teams and he would like to see them continue it as much as possible.

--As a player, Northern Iowa wasn't great but as a coach they had a lot more entertaining games with Drake. There is a different energy level when you play in rivalry games and the two teams are going to compete and try to win but you can feel a different vibe in the arena.

--Pittsburgh is very balanced and presents a lot of problems along with different ways they can come at you and challenge a defense. They know how to play with each other and understand who they are and they've done a good job of playing like they've been together a long time. They are playing at a high level and are connected on the defensive end.

--DeVries said they are pretty happy with the guys they will sign in recruiting and the interest level across the country in recruiting. They are excited what that looks like in the future moving forward as well. They will be able to comment more on that in the next few days as they get the signatures and papers back on the prospects that have signed.

--DeVries said it's a significant game for the teams and the fanbases. Both teams are going to come and play as hard as they can to try to win this game and there is some added importance to it for sure.

--DeVries said he doesn't know Jeff Capel well just from afar but he has done a really good job. He's done a good job and has an identity to what they do on offense and they play to their strengths. They know exactly what they're going to get and it's up to you to stop them.

--You never know how it will play out both both teams want to get out and run. Pittsburgh is very aggressive in transition and has multiple guys that can put pressure on the rim. Their two point field goal percentage is largely because they are putting pressure on the rim and they get kick out threes. What makes them so challenging to stop is they are so balanced with the ways that they can hurt you.

--There were a few Creighton fans that rooted for Nebraska football. Basketball you're a Creighton fan or a Nebraska fan and that's the way they approached it. It was pretty typical of both bases, if you're a Creighton basketball fan you were cheering hard for them and vice versa if you were a Nebraska fan.

--When you're around you understand rivalries as coaches and players, they've all played in them and understand what they mean.

--Jayden Stone is still day-to-day at this point.