RB Geter puts West Virginia football in top five
Hollywood (Fla.) Carol City running back Katravis Geter is one step closer to reaching a decision by cutting his list down to his five top schools.
West Virginia is among that list.
Geter, 5-foot-9, 185-pounds, is looking at a list that includes West Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech and Penn State.
