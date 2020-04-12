News More News
RB Geter puts West Virginia football in top five

Geter lists the West Virginia Mountaineers football program in his top five.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Hollywood (Fla.) Carol City running back Katravis Geter is one step closer to reaching a decision by cutting his list down to his five top schools.

West Virginia is among that list.

Geter, 5-foot-9, 185-pounds, is looking at a list that includes West Virginia, Georgia, Florida, Georgia Tech and Penn State.

