RB Spencer has strong connection with Scott, West Virginia football
West Virginia already has one running back commitment in the 2021 class but the Mountaineers are expressing interest in adding another with Palm Bay (Fla.) athlete Keyshawn Spencer on that short list.
Spencer, 5-foot-10, 175-pounds, was committed to Florida State two months short of a calendar year before backing off his pledge and has had several programs pressing since that point.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news