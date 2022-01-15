RB Wilkerson ready to make the most of walk-on opportunity at West Virginia

Sy’veon Wilkerson spent two seasons at Delaware State but wanted to try his hand at a higher level.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder, is coming off a season where he rushed for 848 yards and 8 touchdowns after rushing for 262 yards and 2 scores in an abbreviated year for the Hornets but elected to enter the transfer portal to pursue his options.

That led him to Morgantown where he committed to the program as a preferred walk-on.

“I chose West Virginia because I know I can play at this level and it felt like a true family environment,” he said. “I’m big on family and that was one of my top priorities when it came down to choosing what school may be the best fit for me on and off the field,” he said.

The Good Counsel product was targeted to play running back as well as a role on special teams and enrolled on campus at the mid-term in order to get himself up to speed. As a player, Wilkerson believes that he brings vision, power and speed as well as an understanding of the game.

Wilkerson will have three years of eligibility left as well as a redshirt season and is excited to showcase that he can compete at the highest level of college football. It’s an opportunity that he has long been waiting for and he plans to make the most of it.

While some have doubted him in the past, this is a chance for him to showcase what he can do.

“I know I can play at this level and just needed the opportunity to prove it so I took advantage of that opportunity by doing what I needed to do at Delaware State,” he said.

Originally from Chicago, Wilkerson played high school football in Maryland and has enjoyed every step of his journey which has put him in position to finally reach some of his goals.

“Once you get between those lines it’s dog against dog and the hungrier one is always going to win,” he said. “That right there sums up my journey throughout my life both on and off the field.”