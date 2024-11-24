Advertisement
Published Nov 24, 2024
Reacting to West Virginia's win over UCF as they become bowl eligible
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Staff Writer

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com discuss WVU's win over UCF and what it means for the Mountaineers as they become bowl eligible.

They discuss the game, talk about the impactful moments, and then give their take on what's next for this team.

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Amazon

Listen on Spotify

