WVSports - Recruiting star rankings for the two deeps of West Virginia and Army

West Virginia will play Army in the Liberty Bowl. It's the first bowl game under head coach Neal Brown atop the Mountaineers football program. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.





West Virginia Offense:





QB: 2 Jarret Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Jr. (three-star)

12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 214, r-Sr. (four-star)



RB: 4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 214, Jr. (four-star)

20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 184, r-Jr. (three-star)



TE: 87 Mike O'Laughlin, 6-5, 255, r-So. (three-star)

85 T.J. Banks, 6-5, 248, r-So. (four-star)





