Report: Jeff Casteel set to return to West Virginia football staff

Jeff Casteel, a familiar and respected figure in West Virginia football, is reportedly set to return to the Mountaineers' coaching staff per FootballScoop.com. With a career spanning over three decades, Casteel is best known for his contributions to WVU’s unprecedented success during his first tenure (2001-2011).

Casteel was a key architect of the Mountaineers’ defense during their victories in three BCS bowl games: the 2006 Sugar Bowl, 2008 Fiesta Bowl, and 2012 Orange Bowl. Under his leadership, WVU’s defense consistently ranked among the nation’s best, including a No. 3 total defense ranking in 2010.

His coaching résumé includes 34 years of defensive experience, highlighted by 27 years as a defensive coordinator. Casteel has earned numerous accolades, such as Rivals Defensive Coordinator of the Year (2007) and Football Scoop Linebacker Coach of the Year (2014), and has been a five-time Broyles Award nominee.

In recent years, Casteel served as a defensive analyst and director of high school relations at West Virginia, roles he took on starting in 2020. His expertise in mentoring and developing talent has been evident throughout his career, having coached numerous All-Americans and professional players.

Casteel's specific role with the staff will be finalized in the near future.