West Virginia guard Jose Perez is not currently with the team due to academic reasons per a report.

Perez, 6-foot-5, 212-pounds, was expected to fill a major role with the Mountaineers this coming season but according to a report by Adam Zagoria he is not currently with the club. It is unclear if the issue can or will be resolved.

Perez began his career at Gardner-Webb and spent two productive seasons there before transferring to Marquette. He only played 10 games for the Golden Eagles before transferring yet again to Manhattan where he had a standout 2021 averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Perez was selected as the MAAC Preseason Player of the Year prior to the 2022 season but after his head coach Steve Masiello was fired just ten days before the start of the season, he elected to enter the transfer portal.

That took him to West Virginia where he initially applied for a waiver to be eligible at the mid-way point but that was denied and then turned down again on appeal.

The transfer forward then entered the portal yet again this summer before electing to return to Morgantown after being recruited by schools such as Michigan and Gonzaga.

