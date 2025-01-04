Report: West Virginia expected to hire Rod West as CBs coach

West Virginia is set to hire Rod West from Appalachian State as the new cornerbacks coach at the school according to a report.

Pete Thamel of ESPN first reported the news, although West himself was tagged in a scholarship offer to a West Virginia transfer target Friday night.

West has spent the past four years with Appalachian State where he coached cornerbacks and was the pass game coordinator.

He was selected to the AFCA 35 under 35

Prior to that West was the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach at Richmond. He also spent time as the Spiders cornerbacks/dimes coach as well as the recruiting coordinator on staff with deep ties to the Carolinas.

West also spent time as the cornerbacks/dimes coach at Chattanooga and got his start at Kentucky Christian in 2009 and also was a graduate assistant for the Division II national runner-up Delta State (2010), defensive backs coach at Texas A&M-Commerce (2011-12) and defensive backs and special teams coach at Morehead State (2013-14).