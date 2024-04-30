Report: West Virginia nabs commitment from transfer big Andre
West Virginia has landed a commitment from Fresno State big Eduardo Andre per a report.
Andre, 6-foot-11, 248-pounds, selected the Mountaineers according to Jon Rothstein. He is coming off a season where he averaged 7.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. However, a knee injury cut his season short.
Prior to arriving at Fresno State, Andre spent two seasons at Nebraska. He would have one season of eligibility remaining in his career.
Andre was born in Luanda, Angola and moved to England as a child and averaged 10.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.9 blocked shots per game as a senior in high school.
WVSports.com will have more on Andre in the near future.
