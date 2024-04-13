West Virginia is set to hire Nelson Hernandez in a role as a general manager.

The news was reported by Jon Rothstein and would bring Hernandez to Morgantown from Oklahoma State where he was hired as the director of player development in 2023.

Before that Hernandez served as an assistant coach at Fresno State and other various roles on staff at Utah State, Clemson, Wright State, VCU and LSU.

Hernandez would be the second member of Darian DeVries first coaching staff at West Virginia.