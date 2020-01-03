West Virginia will be in the market for at least two assistant coaches after inside linebackers coach Blake Seiler took the defensive coordinator job at Old Dominion, according to a report.



Seiler came to West Virginia last January after serving on the Kansas State coaching staff for ten years prior to that. He played football with the Wildcats, but elected to make the move east.

The move was first reported by FootballScoop.

He will move up the coaching ladder at Old Dominion being elevated to the defensive coordinator post under new head coach Ricky Rahne. Seiler becomes the second coach to exit West Virginia this off-season after wide receivers coach Xavier Dye took the same post at South Florida.

Seiler had one year remaining on his contract at $325,000 which was set to increase to that total in March after making $300,000 in his first season.

His primary recruiting responsibilities were in Ohio as well as mid-west junior colleges.

WVSports.com will have more on this news.