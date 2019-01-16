Kendall is expected to arrive on campus at West Virginia Thursday according to multiple reports and will have two years of eligibility remaining. He would represent the first recruit of the Neal Brown era.

West Virginia is set to add Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Austin Kendall to the football program according to multiple reports.

QB Austin Kendall has been informed by Oklahoma, the school will allow his transfer to West Virginia & Kendall is expected to transfer to the Mountaineers, source told @WatchStadium . 1st reported by @GeorgeSchroeder

The former Rivals.com four-star prospect, Kendall is from North Carolina and was a standout high school prospect with a long list of offers including the Mountaineers. Kendall eventually signed with Oklahoma but was stuck in a log jam behind a string of transfers.

And now he is expected to enroll at West Virginia.

But it wasn’t without its challenges as the Sooners had initially dug in and had planned to exorcise their right to prevent an intraconference transfer before eventually relenting. Unlike the SEC, the Big 12 does not have any rules governing transfers within the league and schools must approve those.

That includes even those transfers that had completed their undergraduate degrees like Kendall had done at Oklahoma.

Kendall has played sparingly during his time with Oklahoma appearing in six games between his two years on the field completing 28-39 passes for 265 yards and three touchdowns. He redshirted during the 2017 season and did not see any action for the Sooners.

WVSports.com will have more on Kendall and what it means for the program.