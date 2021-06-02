Return of Sherman gives West Virginia backcourt a boost
The first of three potential major roster dominoes has fallen when senior guard Taz Sherman announced that he was set to return to West Virginia for another season of eligibility.
Sherman saw his numbers take a major leap in his second year with the program averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 36-percent from three.
