Reviewing the upcoming calendar for recruiting and the portal

West Virginia is in the market for a head coach after firing Neal Brown and with that begins a search for the next head football coach.

But that process could be expedited with some key dates in the college football world approaching as early as this week.

A recruiting dead period is currently under way from Dec. 2 through Dec. 8 which means that there is no in-person contact permitted between college coaches and recruits.

During that the early signing period will open Dec. 4 through Dec. 6 giving high school and junior college prospects the opportunity to sign with their college programs.

On the transfer front, the first portal window will open Dec. 9 and extend through Dec. 28. That period is to allow college football players to enter their names into the transfer portal but it does not mean that they have to make their selections in that timeframe.

The dead period will end Dec. 9 and open a quiet period until Dec. 22 where prospects will have the opportunity to have in-person contact with college coaches on their campuses.

Another dead period will go into effect Dec. 23 and span until Jan. 5 with the exception of a small window from Jan. 1-5 for any two or four-year college transfer that intends to enroll at the mid-year.

From there, the contact period will open which permits college coaches to visit prospects from Jan. 6-Feb. 1 with the exception of a quiet period Jan. 12 and a dead period from Jan. 13-15.

Then outside Feb. 1, which will be a quiet period, the month of February until March 3 is another dead period for college football recruiting leading into the spring.