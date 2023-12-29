The West Virginia Mountaineers have had mixed results with four-star signal callers.

WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star quarterback commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the position when it comes to the top rated? We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done under center.

Passing stats at West Virginia: 1-2 for 31 yards. Starks was listed as a four-star quarterback out of high school and earned all-state honors in Virginia. But after a redshirt season lined up at wide receiver for the Mountaineers. Served as a field stretching role player for West Virginia over his four seasons accounting for 79 catches for 1.064 yards and 11 touchdowns. Despite the position move, he was able to showcase his arm completing a pass for 31 yards during his career but he made his mark with the Mountaineers as a pass catcher.

Passing stats at West Virginia: 988-1,465 for 11,662 yards and 98 touchdowns with 21 interceptions Smith wasn't even originally the quarterback in the 2009 class for West Virginia, no that was Virginia signal caller Tajh Boyd. But after the latter decommitted for the program it was Smith that moved to the front of the line and he would eventually pick the Mountaineers after a visit to campus for the Cincinnati game in the fall of 2008. It would turn out to work out very well for both parties as Smith would play some during his freshman season but become a full-time starter over three years and finish as one of the best modern quarterbacks in the history of the program statistically. Smith ranks first in passing yards and touchdowns during his career and was selected in the NFL Draft. By far the biggest hit on this list for the Mountaineers.

Passing stats at West Virginia: 4-9 for 4 yards Brunetti was expected to be a big time contributor at West Virginia but was limited to only four games during his lone season in Morgantown. He attempted only nine passes before he elected to pack things up and transfer to Mississippi. Over his three years in Oxford, he threw for only 634 yards and 7 touchdowns as primarily platoon option. He was effective as a rusher but never really lived up to his billing coming into college.

Passing stats at West Virginia: 14-29 for 131 yards with an interception Crest was the target for the West Virginia coaches from the time he was a freshman in high school and was a priority for them on the recruiting trail until he committed in the spring of 2013. But Crest would never make the impact that many had hoped when he pledged to the program as he was limited to only 29 career passes at quarterback before he moved around to several different positions. Finished his career with the Mountaineers but was more of a jack of all trades type than ever a master at the quarterback spot. Crest had a pair of touchdowns.

Passing stats at West Virginia: none Sills came to West Virginia as the quarterback that committed to play for USC when he was only 13-years old. He was expected to be the next big thing at the position but never quite developed the way that many had expected and ended up in Morgantown after the Trojans and Sills decided to part ways. Played as a true freshman, but not at quarterback instead as a wide receiver where he was productive. Caught the game winning pass in the bowl game but elected to leave at the end of the year to try his hand one final time as a quarterback at a junior college. When that didn't work out, Sills returned to West Virginia where he put together an incredible two-year run catching passes from transfer quarterback Will Grier. Over those two seasons, Sills hauled in 125 passes for 1,966 yards and 33 touchdowns. Was a major impact player, but not at the position that many had pegged for him at such a young age.

Passing stats at West Virginia: 34-63 for 308 yards and 3 touchdowns with 3 picks. Marchiol is the first four-star commitment for West Virginia at the quarterback position since the class of 2015 and was a major piece to the 2022 efforts on the recruiting trail. The talented signal caller enrolled at West Virginia in January and played in two games for West Virginia as a freshman. He led the Mountaineers to a win over Oklahoma State in the season finale and saw his role grow even more in year two. Marchiol was forced into the game and led the Mountaineers to wins over Pittsburgh and Texas Tech.