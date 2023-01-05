Brown has impressed in the West Virginia Mountaineers backfield.

WVSports.com takes a look back at the four-star running back commits on Rivals.com since 2002. How did they fare in Morgantown and how have the Mountaineers hit at the position when it comes to the top rated? We examine how it's turned out and how the Mountaineers have done in the backfield.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: none Williams was signed by West Virginia but his story would take a tragic turn after he was charged with serious legal issues and never appeared in Morgantown. A very talented prospect that simply never made it onto the field to see how he would have performed.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 186 yards and 3 touchdowns Gwaltney was the first five-star recruit to sign with West Virginia in the Rivals.com era and had high expectations entering his career as the all-time leading rusher in Long Island. Appeared in only five career games rushing for 186 yards and 3 touchdowns before leaving the program due to various off the field issues. While he flashed talent at times, it wasn't meant to be and Gwaltney ended up at Kean University rushing for a school record 1,412 yards in 2010.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 4,315 yards and 29 touchdowns Devine entered the program probably as hyped as any player that had come before him out of Florida and he lived up to the expectation finishing his career as the third all-time leading rusher with 4,315 yards and fifth in rushing touchdowns with 29 even with injuries affecting his productivity during his senior season. Captivated with some of the things he was able to do with the football in his hands and truly lived up to the billing as a breakout performer in the backfield.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: none Failed to qualify which sent him to a prep school for a season. After completing those requirements Kerns enrolled in 2008 only to be flagged by the NCAA and declared ineligible again. That would effectively end his college career at West Virginia before it ever really got off the ground.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 1,255 yards and 10 touchdowns Buie saw action during his first season but led the Mountaineers in rushing during the 2012 campaign with 851 yards, his best in Morgantown. He would then leave school during the fall of 2013 before returning the following year where he saw limited action as a complementary piece in the backfield. Left as a graduate transfer to Charlotte.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 43 yards Thomas-Williams was a prime target for West Virginia in the 2014 class but was never able to get his career off the ground. After a redshirt season, the North Carolina product appeared in four games rushing for 43 yards and often clashing with the coaches over his work ethic. Thomas-Williams was then suspended for the following spring and subsequently dismissed from the program. He enrolled at a junior college in New York looking to jump start his career.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 2,888 yards and 27 touchdowns Brown primarily served as a depth piece in the backfield his first two seasons before breaking out in a big way as a junior. Despite a 10-game shortened season, Brown rushed for 1,010 yards and developed into one of the focal points of the offense for the Mountaineers. Had two seasons of eligibility left if he elected to use them, but returned for the 2021 season as one of the best backs in the Big 12. Closed his career with consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 122 carries for 520 yards and 3 touchdowns Johnson played as a true freshman in a backup role after being a priority recruit for the Mountaineers in the 2021 class. His role increased in his sophomore year and became a factor in the backfield for the Mountaineers scoring three touchdowns and playing as part of a four-man backfield.

Rushing stats at West Virginia: 35 carries for 275 yards and 2 touchdowns Anderson was one of two four-star running back commitments in the 2021 class but didn't arrive until later in the fall and would take an academic redshirt in his first season. Emerged down the stretch of his sophomore season where he became a major factor due to injuries including two 50+ yard touchdowns in the season finale against Oklahoma State. Has three years of eligibility left in his career.