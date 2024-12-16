Rich Rod holds press conference, contract gets revealed, previewing Memphis

They discuss new head football coach Rich Rodriguez's opening press conference as well as his contract details being revealed and what that means for him, WVU, and the expectations around the program. They then get into West Virginia's bowl game matchup against No. 25 Memphis where they preview and predict the game which is set to take place on Tuesday night.

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com bring another episode of the WVSports.Com Podcast.

