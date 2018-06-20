Summer camp season is winding down at least for the month of June which means Morgantown (W.Va.) University athlete Amir Richardson is starting to put things in focus with his recruitment.

Richardson, 6-foot-2, 198-pounds, has continued to collect scholarship offers with some of the most recent coming from Pittsburgh, Temple and Nevada with others interested.

But even with his profile continuing to grow, the in-state athlete wanted to start the process of sorting out his list and looking into the schools that he is most seriously considering at this stage of the process.