Rising 2020 guard Bamisile excited over West Virginia offer
Chesterfield County (Va.) Monacan 2020 guard Joe Bamisile had quite the day.
First, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound, combo guard received a scholarship offer from West Virginia and then he followed that up with a 35-point performance in leading his team to a win.
“It was a pretty good day now that I think about it,” he said.
