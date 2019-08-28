Rivals recruiting star rankings for the two deeps of West Virginia and JMU
West Virginia will open the season against James Madison Aug. 31 and WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits.
We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.
West Virginia Offense:
QB: 12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 222, r-Jr. (four-star)
11 Jack Allison, 6-6, 210, r-Jr. (four-star)
10 Trey Lowe, 6-2, 218, r-Fr. (three-star)
RB: 6 Kennedy McKoy, 6-0, 204, Sr. (three-star)
32 Martell Pettaway, 5-9, 205, Sr. (three-star)
4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 212, So. (four-star) -or-
20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 188, r-So. (three-star)
