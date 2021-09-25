 WVSports - Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and OU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-25 12:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rivals recruiting star rankings for two deeps of West Virginia and OU

The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will travel to Oklahoma.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football program will travel to Oklahoma.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia will open Big 12 Conference play on the road at Oklahoma. So ahead of the match up WVSports.com takes a look at the two rosters to see where players were rated as recruits in their two-deeps.

We utilize the Rivals.com rankings database to look back at how the rosters were constructed and where each player was rated as a prospect.


West Virginia Offense:

QB: 2 Jarret Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Sr. (three-star)
6 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 193, r-Fr. (three-star)

RB: 4 Leddie Brown, 6-0, 206, Sr. (four-star)
24 Tony Mathis, 5-11, 205, r-So. (three-star)
26 Justin Johnson, 5-11, 196, Fr. (four-star)


CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE ENTIRE COMPARISION

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @JaredSerre

•Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}