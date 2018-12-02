Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Park 2020 Rivals100 safety Cameron Roseman-Sinclair didn’t get to West Virginia until around right before kickoff for the TCU game. That didn’t stop him from having an eye-opening trip.

Rated as the nation’s 75th best prospect, Roseman-Sinclair made his first stop in Morgantown last weekend and was able to take in the game day atmosphere on campus.

“The visit was great. That was my first time going to West Virginia and what stood out to me was the way the defense played and how the environment was,” he said.