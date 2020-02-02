Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's offensive tackle Geno VanDeMark came into his first trip to West Virginia expecting to be impressed. That was certainly the case.

VanDeMark, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, made the trek down to Morgantown for the Mountaineers final junior day event prior to the start of the February dead period and was immediately impressed with one aspect during the course of his time on campus.