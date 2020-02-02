News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 10:56:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals250 OL VanDeMark impressed with West Virginia football visit

VanDeMark was impressed with the atmosphere on campus for his first visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
VanDeMark was impressed with the atmosphere on campus for his first visit to see the West Virginia Mountaineers football program. (Rivals.com)
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's offensive tackle Geno VanDeMark came into his first trip to West Virginia expecting to be impressed. That was certainly the case.

VanDeMark, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, made the trek down to Morgantown for the Mountaineers final junior day event prior to the start of the February dead period and was immediately impressed with one aspect during the course of his time on campus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}