Rivals250 OL VanDeMark impressed with West Virginia football visit
Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's offensive tackle Geno VanDeMark came into his first trip to West Virginia expecting to be impressed. That was certainly the case.
VanDeMark, 6-foot-5, 305-pounds, made the trek down to Morgantown for the Mountaineers final junior day event prior to the start of the February dead period and was immediately impressed with one aspect during the course of his time on campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news