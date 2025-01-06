Rodriguez Announces Casteel as Bandits Coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (January 6, 2025) – West Virginia University football coach Rich Rodriguez has announced that longtime defensive assistant coach and coordinator Jeff Casteel has rejoined the Mountaineer coaching staff as the bandits coach.

“Jeff has an outstanding resume of defensive success, including being a key member of our staff during one of the most successful periods in West Virginia history,” Rodriguez said. “I am excited to once again have him on my coaching staff. His experience and leadership will be a valuable asset for our coaching staff and players.”

Casteel is reunited with Rodriguez once again after serving as his defensive line coach in 2001, co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach in 2002 and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2003-07 at West Virginia. He rejoined Rodriguez from 2012-16 as the defensive coordinator at Arizona.

Casteel most recently served as the senior defensive analyst and director of high school relations at WVU from March 2020 – June 2023.

Casteel has 35 years of defensive coaching experience, including 27 years as a coordinator. He has helped guide teams to 14 conference championships and 15 bowl appearances and has coached numerous All-Americans and professional players. He was named the Rivals Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2007, Big East Defensive Coordinator of the Year in 2008, a Broyles Award nominee (five times) and the Football Scoop Linebacker Coach of the Year in 2014.

During his tenure at WVU, the Mountaineers experienced one of their greatest periods of success, including winning three BCS bowl games - 2006 Sugar Bowl, 2008 Fiesta Bowl and the 2012 Orange Bowl.

Casteel returned to West Virginia in 2020 after serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Nevada for three years. In 2019, the Wolfpack finished 7-6 and earned a spot in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In 2018, five of his starters earned All-Mountain West honors. From his first year to his second year, the Nevada defense improved from allowing 208.2 yards per game rushing to 142 and dropped the total defense from allowing 471.3 yards to 378.3 yards per game. Four of his players earned All-Mountain West Conference honors.

At Arizona, Casteel helped lead the Wildcats to the 2014 Pac-12 South championship and four bowl appearances, including the 2014 Fiesta Bowl. The defense aided in setting a school record for most wins over a four-year period.

While at WVU, the defense helped the WVU football program win six Big East Conference championships and produced four All-Americans, three Academic All-Americans, nine all-conference honorees and 23 professional players. The Mountaineers finished No. 3 in the nation in total defense in 2010, No. 7 in 2007 and No. 15 in 2005.

He also spent time at UTEP as the defensive ends coach (2000) and at Shepherd University, first as the defensive line and strength coach from 1988-90 and as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator from 1991-2000.

Casteel earned his bachelor’s (1984) and master’s degrees (1986) from California University of Pennsylvania. He started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater from 1984-86, before becoming the defensive coordinator at Palmetto High School in Miami, Florida, and was a training camp assistant with the Baltimore Stallions of the Canadian Football League in 1989.

Casteel, and his wife, Rosemary, have two children, Jake, who will join his father on the Mountaineer coaching staff as a defensive analyst, and Sarah, a graduate of West Virginia.