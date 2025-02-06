Rodriguez discusses building West Virginia football roster

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez didn’t have any sort of formula when it came to adding pieces to the Mountaineers football roster.

It was a necessity given the fact that the Mountaineers lost a sizable chunk of the roster due to graduation and then several other key pieces to the transfer portal.

“That’s a sign of the times,” he said.

Rodriguez spoke with Rivals.com on National Signing Day in order to discuss the latest.

The veteran head coach said that he still has to learn the current team better but it’s been great being back in his home state. And with the coaching staff in place, the focus has been on the roster.

There wasn’t any type of set blueprint heading into it when Rodriguez took the post which meant there weren’t any benchmarks with possible transfer portal, junior college or high school options. The most recent string of additions came with seven new players on the traditional signing day Feb. 1.

“I just said let’s just go get the best players we can get. Guys we think we can win with that understand our culture,” Rodriguez said.

The results to this point are a mixture of 31 transfer additions, three junior college options, and four high school options to date but that isn’t any sort of stopping point.

“We’ll continue to do that. You’re constantly looking at your roster. We look at it every day and are prepared to bring the next guy in to win games and coach them up,” Rodriguez said.

The head coach returns to Morgantown after 17 years away from the program for his second tenure with the Mountaineers and things are quite different this time around, especially with the facilities.

“It’s next-level stuff now. Still know the area of course,” Rodriguez said.