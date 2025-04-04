Ross Hodge Press Conference Takeaways, Spring Showcase, Recruiting News

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com, bring another episode of the site's podcast.

On this episode, they discuss Ross Hodge being hired and introduced as the head men's basketball coach and what to make of his press conference on Thursday.

They then discuss recruiting news for both football and basketball before discussing the upcoming Spring Showcase, which will cap the Mountaineers' spring football season.

