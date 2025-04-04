Ross Hodge Press Conference Takeaways, Spring Showcase, Recruiting News

Keenan Cummings and Wesley Shoemaker of WVSports.Com, bring another episode of the site's podcast.
On this episode, they discuss Ross Hodge being hired and introduced as the head men's basketball coach and what to make of his press conference on Thursday.
They then discuss recruiting news for both football and basketball before discussing the upcoming Spring Showcase, which will cap the Mountaineers' spring football season.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe