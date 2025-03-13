Roster decisions loom for Steve Sabins ahead of trip to Oklahoma State

For the first time this season, West Virginia head coach Steve Sabins is going to have lots of roster decisions on his hands.

The Mountaineers need to reduce down to 30 players each weekend for the rest of the year, using the first 16 games as a sample size for what's to come.

"There were some jobs that were won today, and some jobs that were lost today. Starting on Friday, you have to announce a 30-man roster. So right now we're at a 40-man roster. So 10 players won't be able to participate in the series against Oklahoma State. And for this team, I think we've probably played 36 or 37 guys.

"Really a lot of guys have gotten into the game. So have some tough decisions to make and a game like this where you're able to separate the score a little bit allowed for us to see some guys in some different spots," Sabins said following WVU's win over Towson on Tuesday.

Depth is never a bad thing, especially in early March for a baseball team, but it will create some interesting decisions for Sabins this weekend.

The Mountaineers have used 20 pitchers and 16 position players up to this point, with two of those position players, Ben McDougal, and Tucker DeLisle, making their season debuts this past Tuesday.

Sabins said that guys who don't make the trip will be counted on for mid-week games as well as could be with the team for future series and it's important those younger guys realize there is still work to be done even if they don't travel.

"It truly is a full team effort of 40 guys, but when you're a young player and you're motivated and you're driven, not making a trip really hurts. And so they have a decision to make right now, if they're going to stick with it, and keep grinding and work while they wait, or the alternative of that is to cash it in and not take care of business, so when you get the opportunity, you're not prepared for it," Sabins said.

WVU's three-game series is set to begin on Friday night, with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m. from O'Brate Stadium.