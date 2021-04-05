Roster management.

If you haven’t heard the term yet, get familiar with it. That’s because it will be the term to define what occurs in a college football program.

Recruiting is still a key concept, but keeping your roster in-tact and addressing needs through various methods have become every bit as critical if not more.

Roster management has become just as much a part of the job in college coaching as is the actual wins and losses on the field. Having healthy scholarship numbers on the team is essential not only for positional depth but for areas such as special teams which require depth to field quality units.