West Virginia’s run game isn’t progressing the way offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Matt Moore wants it to.

According to Moore, that was evident during the team’s scrimmage on Saturday where the unit allowed defenders to run through the line which resulted in negative plays.

“Our performance on Saturday wasn’t what I wanted it to be,” Moore said. “We just made some mistakes that we have to clear up. We have to continue to work on it and get our technique better and our pad level (better).”

Why else hasn’t the run game hasn’t progressed?