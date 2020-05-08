News More News
Safety Hall holds West Virginia football offer, planning trips

Hall now holds an offer from the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Monaca (Pa.) Central Valley safety Stephon Hall has been attracting more and more interest on the recruiting trail and an offer from West Virginia is one he wants to explore further.

Hall, 6-foot-2, 165-pounds, had collected a number of other offers including Pittsburgh, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest and more but the scholarship from the Mountaineers was unexpected.

