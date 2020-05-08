Safety Hall holds West Virginia football offer, planning trips
Monaca (Pa.) Central Valley safety Stephon Hall has been attracting more and more interest on the recruiting trail and an offer from West Virginia is one he wants to explore further.
Hall, 6-foot-2, 165-pounds, had collected a number of other offers including Pittsburgh, Boston College, Syracuse, Wake Forest and more but the scholarship from the Mountaineers was unexpected.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news