SCHOOL: Kansas COACH: Lance Leipold (17-21, 3 years, 54-54) 2023 RECORD: 9-4, 5-4 Big 12 PLAYERS TO WATCH: DB Cobee Bryant, DB Mello Dotson, QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: September 21 (Milan Puskar Stadium)

We contacted JayhawkSlant to ask about the Jayhawks ahead of the 2024 season.

Will Jalon Daniels play a full schedule?

Jalon Daniels has the chance to be one of, if not, the best quarterback in the Big 12. The one caveat is he has to stay healthy. Last year, Daniels was dealing with a back injury as he played in only three games. The year prior, he played nine games. If Kansas wants to compete to be near the top of the Big 12 it starts and ends with the health of the dynamic Daniels. His dual-threat ability creates nightmares for opposing defensive coordinators, but they are able to sleep a lot easier if Daniels is unable to stay on the field.

How will they replace their OC?

Daniels' success as well as the success of Kansas' offense will come from a new play caller. The Jayhawks lost their offensive coordinator to Penn State this offseason, bringing in Jeff Grimes to replace him. Grimes is known for varying motions and points of attack off the same formations. This was very similar to what they had previously under Andy Kotelnicki. In theory not a lot will change for the Jayhawks on offense, but it will still be new for Daniels and company and an adjustment period might come with that.

Does preseason hype hurt the Jayhawks?