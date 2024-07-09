SCHOOL: Pitt COACH: Pat Narduzzi (65-50, 9 years) 2023 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6 ACC PLAYERS TO WATCH: LB Brandon George, RB Desmond Reid, DB Donovan McMillon, RB Rodney Hammond VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: September 14 (Acrisure Stadium)

We contacted PantherLair to ask about the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Will the new offense work?

Pitt ranked last in the ACC in points per game last season scoring just over 20 points per game, including six in the Backyard Brawl against West Virginia. That resulted in a change for the Panthers, as they added Kade Bell from Western Carolina to be their new offensive coordinator. Bell obviously comes from the FCS level and will now work with a Pitt offense that is looking to make a significant turnaround. Pitt scored more than 24 points in a game only twice, 45 against Wofford and 38 against Louisville. This offense will feature a high-tempo approach most likely, as well as putting a lot on the shoulders of his quarterback.

Is Nate Yarnell ready to be the full-time starter?

Pitt is going to feature new quarterback Nate Yarnell this year, after he played in four games last season. Quarterback was a big problem for the Panthers, starting the season with Phil Jurkovec, who ended up playing in only six games. Pitt will now turn the reigns over to Yarnell, who will be tasked with learning Bell's new offense (mentioned above). Yarnell passed for 595 yards, along with four touchdowns and an interception last season, completing 66 percent of his passes. The bulk of his work came late in the season against Boston College and Duke.

Can Narduzzi turn up the pressure on defense?