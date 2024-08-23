PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Scouting the Opponent: Three Questions about UCF

Wesley Shoemaker • WVSports
Staff Writer

SCHOOL: UCF

COACH: Gus Malzahn (24-16, 3 years, 101-54)

2023 RECORD: 6-7, 3-6 Big 12

PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR Kobe Hudson, QB KJ Jefferson, DL Lee Hunter

VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: November 23 (Milan Puskar Stadium)

We contacted UCFSports to ask about the Knights ahead of the 2024 season.

Will the new pieces on defense mesh together and compete in the Big 12? 

Last season, UCF had the worst rushing defense in the Big 12, allowing teams to run for almost 200 yards per game. While they statistically had the best-passing defense in the league, it didn't do them much good when they gave up at least 31 points in their first five Big 12 contests last season.

UCF brought in a new defensive coordinator Ted Roof this offseason. Roof has a lot of experience, previously working with head coach Gus Malzahn.

He was at Oklahoma the last two seasons, a Sooners squad that had the third-best rush defense in the Big 12 in 2023, while Roof has had the best-ranked rush defense in the conference at three separate schools.

It's obvious the priority is to stop the run for UCF, but will they be able to do it is the question.

Will the marriage between KJ Jefferson and Malzahn be a successful one? 

Malzahn got an SEC-type quarterback in more ways than one, when they landed KJ Jefferson from the transfer portal.

Jefferson comes from Arkansas, where he was a true dual-threat QB. Last year he passed for 2,107 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while he rushed for 447 yards and two touchdowns.

When Jefferson is healthy and on the field, he can be really explosive and now he will be working with Malzahn. Malzahn has a history of working with dual-threat QB's including Cam Newton at Auburn as well as John Rhys Plumlee at UCF.

Jefferson fits what Malzahn will want to do on offense, but the big question for UCF is how long will it take for the pair of Malzahn and Jefferson to be in sync with one another.

Can UCF be a Big 12 contender? 

UCF finished 3-6 last season in the Big 12, but were picked eighth in this year's poll, right in the middle of things.

The Knights believe that in a conference without Oklahoma and Texas, it is now wide open, and truly anyone's to have.

They are expecting to take a step forward on both sides of the ball, bringing in a new defensive coordinator as well as injecting life into their offense with the addition of Jefferson.

The month of November figures to be the toughest month for the Knights, hosting Arizona, before heading out west to play Arizona State. They then get a bye before heading to Morgantown to face WVU, as they end the year hosting Utah.

Click the image to sign up!
----------

