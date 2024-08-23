SCHOOL: UCF COACH: Gus Malzahn (24-16, 3 years, 101-54) 2023 RECORD: 6-7, 3-6 Big 12 PLAYERS TO WATCH: WR Kobe Hudson, QB KJ Jefferson, DL Lee Hunter VERSUS WEST VIRGINIA: November 23 (Milan Puskar Stadium)

We contacted UCFSports to ask about the Knights ahead of the 2024 season.

Advertisement

Will the new pieces on defense mesh together and compete in the Big 12?

Last season, UCF had the worst rushing defense in the Big 12, allowing teams to run for almost 200 yards per game. While they statistically had the best-passing defense in the league, it didn't do them much good when they gave up at least 31 points in their first five Big 12 contests last season. UCF brought in a new defensive coordinator Ted Roof this offseason. Roof has a lot of experience, previously working with head coach Gus Malzahn. He was at Oklahoma the last two seasons, a Sooners squad that had the third-best rush defense in the Big 12 in 2023, while Roof has had the best-ranked rush defense in the conference at three separate schools. It's obvious the priority is to stop the run for UCF, but will they be able to do it is the question.

Will the marriage between KJ Jefferson and Malzahn be a successful one?

Malzahn got an SEC-type quarterback in more ways than one, when they landed KJ Jefferson from the transfer portal. Jefferson comes from Arkansas, where he was a true dual-threat QB. Last year he passed for 2,107 yards, 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions while he rushed for 447 yards and two touchdowns. When Jefferson is healthy and on the field, he can be really explosive and now he will be working with Malzahn. Malzahn has a history of working with dual-threat QB's including Cam Newton at Auburn as well as John Rhys Plumlee at UCF. Jefferson fits what Malzahn will want to do on offense, but the big question for UCF is how long will it take for the pair of Malzahn and Jefferson to be in sync with one another.

Can UCF be a Big 12 contender?

UCF finished 3-6 last season in the Big 12, but were picked eighth in this year's poll, right in the middle of things. The Knights believe that in a conference without Oklahoma and Texas, it is now wide open, and truly anyone's to have. They are expecting to take a step forward on both sides of the ball, bringing in a new defensive coordinator as well as injecting life into their offense with the addition of Jefferson. The month of November figures to be the toughest month for the Knights, hosting Arizona, before heading out west to play Arizona State. They then get a bye before heading to Morgantown to face WVU, as they end the year hosting Utah.