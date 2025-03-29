Scrimmage provides West Virginia good evaluations

West Virginia held a scrimmage Saturday with around 90-plays and the goal of increasing the overall competition in the spring at spots all across the roster.

Head coach Rich Rodriguez believed that the Mountaineers got some good stuff on tape to evaluate and overall the effort overall was strong out of his team.

“We’re getting there,” he said.

Rodriguez wants to increase the quality depth on the roster through competition and hopes that the Mountaineers can do that some from within the roster but recognizes that a few spots are likely going to be addressed in the second transfer portal window.

The Mountaineers have outlined their plans to hold the final week of spring practice and then meet with players across the roster to give them their status. That is their place on the depth chart, what they need to work on and what they’re doing well, too.

“You have to be honest with your players and tell them where they stand all the time,” Rodriguez said.

That’s critical for those players that are on or right around the cut line as the program is preparing for the shift to a roster size of 105 players.

That decision doesn’t ultimately have to be determined until the first game, but Rodriguez would ideally like to have that made by July if everything goes as expected with the House Settlement.